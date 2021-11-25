12 minutes ago

The management of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has denied reports of the expulsion of two students from the school’s hostel for allegedly engaging in homosexuality.

Starrfm.com.gh earlier today sighted a notice from the school detailing the said expulsion indicating that two resident students and one non-resident student had a threesome in the hostel.

The notice further explained that the two female students fondled each other in acts described as lesbianism.

But in response to the report, the school has asked the public to disregard the said notice, saying that “the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA is the Chief Disciplinary Officer, and all decisions taken by the Vice-Chancellor are communicated through the Registrar. Any disciplinary communication that does not follow the above procedure is not authorized by Management and should therefore be disregarded..”

The statement signed by the school’s registrar Dr. Korkyoe Anim-Wright added that “the University further states that no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before Management for final decision. Members of the Public are therefore advised to disregard the story.”