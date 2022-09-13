2 hours ago

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has got a new Pro-Vice-Chancellor in the person of Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor.

He is an Associate Professor of Accounting.

Prof. Mawutor is an astute professional Accountant with over sixteen (16) years of experience in Higher Education, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

His experience spans Governance, Accounting, and Finance.

He has also served on several university statutory committees.

Prof. Mawutor’s area of research focus is on capital flight in Ghana and Sub-Saharan African countries.

He is an astute anti-corruption crusader. He is also an Associate member of the Institute of Fraud Examiners (USA) and has been a member of the University’s Academic Board as well as a member of the Executive Committee.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Mawutor was the Dean of Graduates Studies where under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor collaborated with the university community in developing and expanding the graduate programmes from Nine in 2016 to Twenty-one (21).

He also facilitated the contribution of over Ninety-Two Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢92,852,703.14) in Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

This figure constitutes 22.26 percent (22.26%) of the total IGF realised by the University from 2016 to 2022. In addition to this direct income, he also accessed funds in the area of Grants, formulation of short courses, and the development of academic programs to sustain the financial performance of UPSA.

Prior to his promotion as Dean, Prof Mawutor served as programme coordinator at the School of Graduate Studies (UPSA). As a Lecturer, he joined the Institute of Professional Studies-IPS in 2006 as a teaching assistant and progressed through the ranks of the University to become Associate Professor. He taught courses at all levels and professional programmes as well as specialized certificate programmes mounted by the University in the area of financial reporting, corporate reporting, management accounting, financial management, corporate finance, principles of accounting, advanced financial accounting, fraud examination, corporate governance, and research methods.

Currently, he is the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abokobi Area Rural Bank. In addition to this, Prof. Mawutor also served as a member of the Finance and Administration (F&A) committee member of the Coastal Development Authority from 2017-2020, Chairman of the District Finance committee (Church of Pentecost, 2012-2018), Trustee of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund, 2009-2015), Representative of NUGS to the United Nations Youth Assembly (2009-2011).

Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor holds a Doctor of Finance degree from SMC University (Swiss), a Masters’ degree from the Wisconsin International University College (Ghana), and a professional certificate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (University of Professional Studies, Accra). He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma certificate in Management of Higher Institutions from the Galilee Management Institute (Israel).

He served as UPSA Alumni President for eight years. He is also a regular Television panelist on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Media General, Kesben TV, Pentecost TV, TV3, GHONE TV, and a host of other TV and radio programmes.

The University Council, Vice-Chancellor, and the entire University congratulate Prof Mawutor Kwaku Mensah on his appointment. He assumes office on January 1, 2023.

Source: UPSA