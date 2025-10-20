3 hours ago

Former Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced her intention to contest for the position of General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the lead-up to the 2028 general elections.

Owusu-Ekuful made the declaration on her Facebook page on Monday, October 20, 2025, coinciding with her birthday. In her message, she called on party supporters nationwide to rally behind her vision to revitalise and reorganise the NPP ahead of the upcoming elections.

“On this day of my birth, Patriots, I come before you, the fighter you have always known… I come to you in all humility, to ask you, dear patriots, to join me on this rescue mission as your next General Secretary,” she wrote.

The former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West urged NPP members to remain optimistic, describing the party’s current struggles as part of a necessary phase of self-reflection and renewal.

“We came out bruised, our individual and collective egos battered. We lie not in a good place. However, as our great tradition had demonstrated over the years, influenced by the then burgeoning spirit of resilience and purpose that heralded our birth in Saltpond, we will thrive,” she said.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful also took aim at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which she described as a “caretaker government” that came to power through deceit and unfulfilled promises.

"This caretaker NDC government is there not just because they are preferred, they are there because they lied their way into government, amidst lofty promises, and caused belief in us to wane. But we will revive it," she said.

She pledged to restore unity and confidence within the NPP, focusing on grassroots efforts as the foundation for reclaiming power in 2028.

"From the polling stations, through to the electoral areas, constituencies, and regions to the top, we will restore confidence in our party and unity amongst ourselves. That is the only dose we need to booth out this accident-of-a-government," the post read.

Describing herself as “nurtured, proven, and prepared,” she presented her candidacy as a solution to the party’s reorganization challenges.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stressed that the NPP's primary mission should be to “re-shape, re-organize, and put ourselves in a position to effectively represent the change Ghanaians want and restore their belief in us as the party of growth and development.”

“December 2028 is soon upon us, and by which time the good people of Ghana and us all, as it is today, will remain in dire need for change. That is why we need to re-shape, re-organise, and put ourselves in a good place to effectively represent the desired change and restore the belief of Ghanaians in us as the institutors of growth and development,” she said.