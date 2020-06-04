3 hours ago

Stephanie Sullivan, the United States Ambassador to Ghana has expressed outrage at the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a US police officer.

In a statement, Madam Stephanie Sullivan solidarised with George Floyd’s family and friends.

She said, “...no one is above the law,” adding that “this incident is prompting important and necessary conversations in the United States, and servers as a reminder of the importance of confronting painful truths head-on, and of addressing the underlying conditions and existing systems that perpetuate racial injustices as we, as Americans, strive to form a more perfect union.”

George Floyd, 46-year-old, died at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a police officer, who pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck for allegedly resisting arrest May 25, 2020.

George, in a video, was screaming "I can't breathe here".

His demise has sparked public uproar amid protests in states of the US against and police brutality against injustices against minority races in the country.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

All four of the officers had already been fired.

