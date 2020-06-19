2 hours ago

A United Nations report obtained by the French news agency outlines undeclared military aid to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The confidential report supplied to the UN Security Council says a large number of countries supplying weapons and training to the Congolese military have failed to notify the UN as required by a 2004 resolution.

These include the United States, China and South Africa among others.

The UN experts are monitoring sanctions against the country that expire at the end of June.