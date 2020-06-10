9 minutes ago

Security officials in the United States (US) have picked up Daniel Duncan Williams, the estranged son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.

Daniel was picked up by the police at his US base in Virginia while streaming live on Instagram.

Since yesterday, Daniel Williams has been streaming live from Twitter to Instagram and dropping shocking information about himself and his family in the process.

In an update that was streamed live on his Instagram account, Police officers arrested Daniel Duncan Williams on the request of his family and explained that they were taking him to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Watch the video below,