3 hours ago

A parliamentary delegation from Ghana, led by the 2nd Deputy Speaker, Hon. Asiamah Amoako, has participated in a day-long workshop on technology and state governance in Atlanta as part of a working visit to the United States of America.

A renowned US-based Ghanaian IT expert, Dr. Ali Yallah, took the five-member Parliamentary delegation through the benefits of technology in state governance.

In the three-hour, comprehensive on-screen presentation, Dr. Yallah pointed out various ways in which the government of Ghana can use technology to change the lives of its citizens.



This workshop was designed to provide a practical overview of the most important elements to be included in a sound technology implementation road map for the West African country.

Issues of leadership transparency, accountability, fighting corruption, internal coordination, quality evaluation, and project prioritization were discussed in the three-hour session.

His presentation also touched on how to use a quality-driven methodology to select and implement technology that will benefit the country.

"We believe that this exercise will provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving technology landscape and serve as a catalyst for growth and development in Ghana," he said.

"The appropriate application of technology allows for higher levels of effectiveness and efficiency in governmental tasks, increases the quality of public services, improves the use of information in decision-making processes, and allows for better communication among different governmental offices.

He enumerated how technology has played a dominant role in the US, enabling its governance system to operate effectively, and therefore urged the government of Ghana to prioritize the pursuit of technological advancement in the country, which he says brings confidence to the people.

"Technology improves transparency, and transparency is one of the ways through which people will continue to trust the government. A significant increase in the use of technology will have a great impact on different aspects of society and economic activities by making everyday procedures easier and more efficient", he said.

The delegation was headed by the deputy speaker of Parliament, Hon. Asiamah Amoako. Other MPs in attendance were Honorable Andy Appiah-Kubi, Honorable Dr. Augustine Tawiah, and Hon. Wisdom Gidisu. Also in attendance was the Clerk of Committees, Hajia Ayisha Salifu.

The workshop was highly interactive, and the participants were encouraged to share their experiences as much as possible.

About Dr. Ali Yallah

Dr. Ali Yallah is the Chief Information Officer at River Edge (the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health), where he has held the position for over 10 years. Dr. Yallah brings over 30 years of experience in the IT field, 15 of which have been in leadership roles. He is also the president of the Georgia Association of Chief Information Officers.

He was the keynote speaker at the American Telemedicine Association's annual meeting in Baltimore, Maryland. He holds a Ph.D. in information technology from Northcentral University, a Master of Science from Kennesaw State University, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wyoming.

Dr. Yallah is also a Certified Project Manager (PMP) in Six Sigma. Born in Kotobabi, Accra, Dr. Yallah attended the Kotobabi public schools before moving to Aquinas Secondary School at Osu in Accra. Dr. Yallah immigrated to the United States after Form 5 and has been in the United States since.