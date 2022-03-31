4 hours ago

The Founder of Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a non-profit organization, that provides free medical care and equipment to deprived communities, Dr. Samuel Owusu, has commissioned and handed over a three-unit classroom block for the Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region in his personal capacity.

The project, which was started three years ago and fully financed by the founder of GMR, a renowned Ghanaian surgeon based in the USA, Dr. Samuel Owusu, comprises a fully equipped computer lab with Internet access, ultra-modern assembly hall, staff offices, and modern washroom facilities at a total cost of $300,000.

The one-of-a-kind project in the area, is expected to bring relief to teachers and students in the deprived community who have been studying for years under harsh conditions with poor sanitary facilities.

In an interview with Citi News after handing over the facility to the school, Dr. Samuel Owusu, who touched on the importance of education at all levels, called for a consented effort to bridge the poverty gap and provide equal opportunity to children in deprived communities.

“I believe kids all over the world and especially here in Anyinasin deserve equal opportunity to flourish. I am of the firm conviction that if the right and level opportunities are created for kids in rural areas they can equally achieve what others are doing in urban centers, and that motivated me to help the community with this project. The importance of education cannot be over-emphasized. A serene environment with the right teaching and learning materials made available will make kids here achieve whatever dreams they have, and I hope this structure we have handed over to them here helps them in this regard.”

Dr. Samuel Owusu called on others to emulate the gesture and offer support to underprivileged communities to make their lives better.

“We have been able to do this, and I know others can also help in this regard for all of us to make the world a better place for all especially the underprivileged and the vulnerable in our society, so I will use this medium to call on others who are touched by the woes and plights of folks in rural settlements to also go to their aid and help kids there to realize their dreams. The government alone cannot solve the problems in the country, so civil society organizations, philanthropists, and other benevolent individuals should move into communities and contribute their quota.”

On his part, the Chief of Anyinasin, Osaberima Atta Appeakorang Agyei II, who called on school authorities and community members to help maintain the structure, threatened to influence the transfer of teachers if the structure goes bad in the shortest period.

“I believe we are all witnesses to this beautiful structure which has today been handed over to the school and the entire community. I want to send this signal that if I return here after a while to see the structure deteriorating I will quickly make sure whoever is in charge is sacked for transfer. We want you to maintain this structure just as we are seeing here today, so I want you all to come together and maintain this structure.”

The Abuakwa North Municipal Education Director, Madame Abena Gyamera, in delivering her address, expressed satisfaction with the gesture and assured that the service is ready to collaborate with anyone who wants to contribute to effective teaching and learning.

“We at the Ghana Education Service are overwhelmed by this noble gesture, it’s certain that government alone cannot solve all the challenges in the educational sector, so we do not take these gestures lightly. It’s one that we really appreciate because we know it will go a long way to improve quality teaching and learning in the municipality. We are open to collaborating with groups and individuals who have the capacity to help us improve educational structures and logistics in our municipality.”

The Headteacher of Anyinasin Methodist JHS, Daniel Oduro, who was full of joy for the gesture in an interview with Citi News indicated that teaching and learning will be enhanced.

“We are really happy with this beautiful edifice from Dr. Sam, and we cannot thank him enough. I want to assure you that we will make sure we teach the children well and equip them with all the knowledge they require in order to improve their performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination, B.E.C.E for us to be the best school in the Municipality and the country as a whole. This structure has brought joy not only to the students who will occupy it but also to the entire teaching staff. We are high in spirit, and we know that this will go a long way to improve teaching and learning here. We will also ensure that the structure is well maintained.”

Source: citifmonline