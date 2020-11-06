1 hour ago

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has pulled ahead of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a key state in the US presidential race, voting data shows.

If Mr Biden takes the state, he would secure his victory in the election. The state has 20 Electoral College votes.

According to the most recent data, Mr Biden is leading by more than 5,500 votes, with 98% counted.

Earlier, Mr Biden edged ahead of his Republican rival in Georgia, another key battleground state.

He is leading there with more than 1,000 votes, with 99% of the ballots counted.

Final vote counting is continuing in the state, and no news organisation has yet projected it as a Biden win. Authorities there have said they hope to have a result on Friday.

Georgia is a traditionally Republican state and has not been won by a Democrat since 1992.

It is one of a handful of states on which the election now hangs.

Source: BBC