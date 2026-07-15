US Embassy in Accra suspends routine consular services from July 20 to 31

By Prince Antwi July 15, 2026

The United States Embassy in Accra has announced the temporary suspension of most routine consular services from July 20 to July 31, 2026, to allow for scheduled maintenance at its facilities.

The suspension will affect routine visa services as well as most services provided to U.S. citizens during the period.

In a statement, the embassy said applicants with appointments scheduled within the affected period would be contacted directly with details on how their appointments would be rescheduled.

It, however, noted that emergency consular services would remain available throughout the period.

The embassy added that adult passport renewal applications submitted through its drop box would continue to be processed. Applicants who have been informed that their passports or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad are ready for collection may pick them up on Thursdays between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Normal consular operations are expected to resume on August 3, 2026.

The embassy has advised the public to plan accordingly and follow updates through its official communication channels.

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