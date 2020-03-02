41 minutes ago

A Member of the Communication Team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Haruna Kingsley is accusing the United States government of creating COVID-19 ( Coronavirus) as a Biological Weapon.

According to him, the struggle for political dominance in the global space has necessitated the creation of some hurdles which are greatly affecting humans.

Speaking as a panel member on Kingdom Tv’s Medo Ghana with Kwaku Dawuro, the Communications Team Member recounted previous viral diseases at the doorstep of the US government.

“Just look at how a former CIA Agent confessed how the US killed late reggae star, Bob Marley”, he reminded Kwaku Dawuro.

Haruna Kingsley revealed that the Global Pharmaceutical Industry is a gold mine for the world superpowers adding that they deliberately create a virus to make money from.

“This is a criminal enterprise and questions about the history of these biological weapons ought to be engaged.

According to him, the Ghanaian government does not seem ready to contain Coronavirus just in case Ghana is hit saying the Nana Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is being lackadaisical.

Meanwhile, Hazen High School in Renton, Washington, will be closed Monday after officials learned Sunday that a parent and student were “experiencing flu-like symptoms and were tested yesterday” for coronavirus.

“They are self-quarantined at home while awaiting results of the test,” said Damien Pattenaude, Renton Schools superintendent. “The parent works in the health care industry and became sick last Sunday. The student became sick Wednesday afternoon and did not attend school on Thursday or Friday.”

The latest numbers: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 85,000 global cases, with infections on every continent except Antarctica. First US death reported: President Donald Trump announced new coronavirus screening procedures a day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the US.

“Highest level of alert”: The World Health Organization says the outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world, with the director-general warning it can go in “any direction.”

Source: Kingdomfm