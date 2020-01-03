1 hour ago

Richard Ratcliffe says he is worried about what the killing of Gen Qasem Soleimani will mean for his wife, British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Mrs. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested and imprisoned three-and-a-half years ago on spying charges, which she denies.

Mr. Ratcliffe says increasing tensions have always been bad for his wife's case.

"There's probably a concern, at a selfish level, as to what this means for Nazanin's case, and the fact that tensions increasing is always bad for a solution and someone being released," he says.

"There's always a worry that things could get worse. And then, for my in-laws sitting in their front room in Tehran, just worrying... is this going to mean that we are stepping closer to military action."