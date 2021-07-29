6 hours ago

US Lawmakers have stopped a proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria. This comes after they expressed concerns about Nigeria's Human Rights records.

Senior Democrats and Republicans at the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee delayed clearing of the proposed sale of AHP Cobra attack helicopters and accompanying defence systems to the Nigerian Military in a deal worth $875 million.

The Federal government had requested to purchase the arms from the US as it prosecutes the war against insurgents in the country.