4 hours ago

A United States Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), 'My Neighbours Keeper' has collaborated with Nana Ayimedu Foundation to combat human trafficking in Ghana and the world at large.

The partnership will also seek to tackle concerns of child marriage, streetism, and many other social vices.

Nana Ayimedu Brempong, (Krontihene of Adjena Akwamu Traditional Area), the founder of Nana Ayimedu Foundation, is a Human Trafficking advocate, a senior police detective and currently on holidays in the United States (US).

The foundations in the month of human trafficking (July) as part of their partnership visited some stranded and distressed foreign nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Gambia and Bangladesh in Bronx, Connecticut, Manhattan, Washington State, Virginia, Mount Vernon, who went to the US as a result of trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Owners of the foundations interacted with victims on the streets of Washington State, Virginia, Mount Vernon, gifted them food and nose masks to enable protect themselves from covid -19 pandemic.

Speaking to Obrempong Nana Ayimedu in an interview with Ghanaguradian.com he said the corporation will sensitise the public on human trafficking activities via counselling and advocacy.

He claimed the leader of My Neighbours Keeper foundation, Rev. Irene Wallace, a pastor, will use her proficiency in counseling human trafficking victims and those in distress.

According to him the partnership seeks to find alternative livelihoods for the victims.

The founder of My Neighbours Keeper foundation, Rev. Irene Wallace, on the other hand pledged to bring on board preeminent practices of international standards to curtail human trafficking in Ghana and other parts of the continent.

She however appealed to the youth on the streets to go back home.

She advised the youth not to be desperate to travel abroad via unapproved routes to seek greener pastures.

Some victims and stranded travelers speaking to this portal in anonymity revealed that they are homeless and jobless. The harsh weather conditions and winter is also affecting them.

Others also said, they work but are under-paid due to the fact that they don’t have the requisite working permit.

My Neighbours Keeper foundation is a non governmental organization (NGO) that caters for the homeless, aged, widow, street people and other social related issues.

By: Joseph Marfo