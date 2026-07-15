US prosecutors submit WhatsApp screenshot as key evidence against Abu Trica in Ohio romance fraud trial

Fresh details have emerged from the criminal case against Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, after United States federal prosecutors disclosed what they describe as a crucial piece of evidence linking him to an alleged international romance fraud and money laundering operation.

Court documents filed before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio reveal that prosecutors have submitted a screenshot taken during a WhatsApp video conversation, which they contend shows Abu Trica communicating with one of his alleged co-conspirators regarding the movement of money obtained through an online fraud scheme.

The photograph, which forms part of the prosecution’s evidence, was reportedly extracted from communications reviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during its investigation into the alleged criminal network.

According to the indictment, the FBI maintains that individuals who transferred money into bank accounts allegedly linked to Abu Trica informed investigators that they believed the funds were being sent directly to him.

Prosecutors argue that these witness statements, together with digital communications and financial records gathered during the investigation, formed part of the evidence that supported the United States’ successful request for his extradition from Ghana.

Abu Trica arrived in the United States aboard Delta Airlines Flight DL157 after Ghanaian authorities approved his extradition following several months of legal proceedings before Ghanaian courts.

He is expected to stand trial on charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the indictment, one of the central allegations relates to events in April 2025, when prosecutors claim Abu Trica and his alleged associates targeted an elderly woman residing in the Northern District of Ohio.

Federal prosecutors allege that on or about April 10, 2025, Abu Trica used the WhatsApp number +233 24 869 7572 to conduct a video call with an unindicted co-conspirator, identified in court documents only as UIC #1.

The indictment states that during the conversation, the two allegedly discussed the movement of money obtained from a victim whom the co-conspirator reportedly referred to as a “client.”

According to prosecutors, the victim had allegedly been convinced that the funds being transferred were intended for legitimate gold investment transactions, when investigators believe they were instead proceeds of a romance and investment fraud scheme.

Court documents allege that during the WhatsApp conversation, Abu Trica provided banking details that were to receive the transferred funds.

The account allegedly supplied was held with Bank of America under the name HarryKing Transport LLC, bearing account number 374008137821, with routing number 026009593 and a listed business address at 3662 Manila Drive, Westerville, Ohio 43081, USA.

Prosecutors further allege that Abu Trica expressed concern during the conversation about possible “callbacks” because the account had allegedly already been used in more than 60 previous transactions.

According to the indictment, investigators claim Abu Trica also discussed how the proceeds from the alleged fraudulent transaction would be shared.

Federal prosecutors allege that he expected to receive US$13,500 from a proposed US$50,000 transfer, representing approximately 27 percent of the proceeds. Court documents further claim that he remarked that his share in future transactions would instead be reduced to 20 percent.

As part of its investigation, the FBI says it examined WhatsApp communications exchanged on April 10, 2025, between Abu Trica and the unindicted co-conspirator.

Investigators allege that the co-conspirator captured a screenshot during the video call showing Abu Trica, and prosecutors have now tendered that image as evidence before the federal court.

The prosecution maintains that the digital evidence, together with financial records, electronic communications and witness testimony, supports allegations that Abu Trica knowingly participated in an organised criminal enterprise that targeted elderly victims through online romance scams and fraudulent investment schemes.

The businessman has consistently denied the allegations throughout both the Ghanaian extradition proceedings and subsequent public interviews. Before his extradition, he maintained that the case against him was flawed and insisted he had been wrongly implicated in the investigation.

Following months of legal challenges in Ghana, including constitutional applications and appeals seeking to halt his extradition, Abu Trica was surrendered to United States authorities and is now awaiting trial in Ohio.

A pretrial conference in the case has been scheduled for August 25, 2026, before Judge John R. Adams, while jury selection and trial are expected to commence on September 8, 2026.

Although prosecutors have outlined detailed allegations in the indictment, the charges remain accusations. Under the United States justice system, Abu Trica is presumed innocent unless the prosecution proves his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt before the court.