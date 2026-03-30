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U.S. imports of Nigerian crude oil fell sharply in January 2026, dropping by about 47.16 per cent month-on-month, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Figures from the U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services report show that crude imports from Nigeria declined to 1.664 million barrels in January, down from 3.149 million barrels in December 2025 — a reduction of 1.485 million barrels within a single month.

In value terms, the decline was equally pronounced. The customs value of Nigerian crude imports dropped from $217.36 million in December to $115.99 million in January, while the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value fell from $223.10 million to $118.95 million over the same period.

The gap between the CIF and customs values — which reflects additional costs such as shipping and insurance — also narrowed. In January, the CIF value exceeded the customs value by about $2.96 million, compared to a wider margin of approximately $5.74 million in December, suggesting relatively lower logistics costs during the period.

The decline in Nigerian exports coincided with a broader slowdown in U.S. crude imports, which dropped by about 5.1 per cent, from 198.29 million barrels in December to 188.21 million barrels in January. The total value of imports also fell, with customs value decreasing from $11.41 billion to $10.56 billion, and CIF value from $12.04 billion to $11.15 billion.

Within Africa, Nigeria ceded ground to other exporters. Although total African crude exports to the U.S. remained unchanged at 6.933 million barrels, Angola significantly increased its shipments from 575,000 barrels in December to 2.062 million barrels in January. Ghana also entered the market with 738,000 barrels after recording no exports in December, while Libya’s exports declined from 2.137 million barrels to 1.086 million barrels.

Nigeria’s share of total U.S. crude imports dropped to about 0.88 per cent in January, down from roughly 1.59 per cent in December, reflecting the steep fall in volumes.

Overall U.S. imports from Nigeria also declined, falling from $297 million in December to $183 million in January. Crude oil remained the dominant export, accounting for between 63.4 per cent and 65.0 per cent of total imports, compared to about 73.2 per cent in December, indicating a slight diversification as overall trade volumes shrank.

Meanwhile, the United States recorded a goods trade surplus of $419 million with Nigeria in January, up from $84 million in December. This was driven by a rise in U.S. exports to Nigeria, which increased from $381 million to $602 million, even as imports from Nigeria fell.

Across Africa, the U.S. posted a trade deficit of $503 million in January, reversing a $174 million surplus recorded in December. Imports from the continent rose from $2.88 billion to $3.54 billion, while exports dipped slightly from $3.05 billion to $3.04 billion.

Earlier data showed that Nigeria accounted for about 52 per cent of Africa’s crude exports to the U.S. in 2025. Total U.S. crude imports from Africa stood at 89.371 million barrels in 2025, down from 103.631 million barrels in 2024. Of this, Nigeria supplied 46.618 million barrels, compared to 50.793 million barrels the previous year.

Despite the lower export volume, Nigeria’s share of African crude shipments to the U.S. increased to 52.2 per cent in 2025, up from 49.0 per cent in 2024.

At the same time, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited reported a profit after tax of N385 billion in January 2026, even as revenue declined significantly. The company generated N2.571 trillion in revenue during the month, down by about 47 per cent from N4.82 trillion recorded in December 2025, while remitting N726 billion to the Federation.

Crude oil and condensate production rose to 1.64 million barrels per day in January, up from 1.55 million barrels per day in December — an increase of about 5.8 per cent.

The drop in exports to the U.S. came despite the rise in production, amid evolving global trade dynamics and protectionist policies. Recent tariff adjustments under U.S. President Donald Trump raised Nigeria’s tariff rate from 14 per cent to 15 per cent, primarily affecting non-oil exports, although crude oil has largely remained exempt.

Economist and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, downplayed the impact of the tariffs, noting that Nigeria’s trade exposure to the U.S. is relatively limited.

“Our trade with the U.S. is not that strategic. When anything goes wrong, it is not as if it can have any fundamental effect on our economy,” he said.

He added that Nigeria’s export profile remains heavily dependent on crude oil and a few commodities, limiting diversification. However, he identified U.S. visa restrictions as a more significant long-term challenge, noting that barriers to travel could hinder business engagement and investment flows more than tariffs.