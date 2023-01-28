4 hours ago

Representatives of the United Kingdom and United States at the United Nation Human Rights record review in Geneva, Switzerland have tasked the government of Ghana to protect the rights of minority groups in Ghana, particularly the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) group.

The two countries have outlined a number of issues that need to be addressed and the protection of the LBGTQ+ community was common in both speeches.

The rep of the United States government tasked the government which was represented by Attorney General to oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as it is discriminatory.

Whiles commending Ghana for its effort in upholding democratic principles and contributing to the provision of security in the sub-region, the US rep raised concern with growing corruption in the country.

“We commend Ghana for its leadership role security and democracy in the region. We remain concerned with the pace of anti-corruption and injustice reform effort. In this period constructive engagement we recommend Ghana to protect human rights of all individuals in Ghana including protecting LGBTQ+ persons by opposing all discriminatory legislation prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression of sex characteristics and existing rising policies which are consistent with the fundamental freedom expressed in the Ghanaian constitution."

The rep from the United Kingdom condemned reports of abuse of members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and charged the government to take measures to address the situation.

"We are also concerned with reports of violence and criminalization of LGBQT+ community and individuals. We recommend Ghana to expand the provision of basic health service and social protection, haul those who harass and intimidate journalists to account and uphold international human rights obligations including rights of LGBTQ+ people."

Godfred Dame on his part assured that government will do everything possible protect the right of LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

“In response to the questions raised by the United States of America and the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland regarding the protection of the human rights of LGBT persons and measures to avoid discrimination against such persons, Ghana is committed to ensuring the protection of all persons from violence."

Ghana’s Parliament is currently debating an anti-LGBTQI+ bill which seeks to criminalise activities of persons who hold out as lesbian, gay, transgender, transsexual or queer.

The bill also criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

Source: Ghanaweb