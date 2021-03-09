1 hour ago

U.S. visa applicants whose requests were denied under former President Donald Trump's controversial ban on travelers from 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African nations can now seek new decisions or submit new applications, the U.S. Department of State announced Monday evening.

President Joe Biden overturned Trump's travel ban on his first day in office, calling it "a stain on our national conscience," and gave the State Department 45 days to come up with a plan that would allow individuals from the affected countries to have their U.S. visa applications reconsidered.