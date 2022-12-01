2 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 intercepted five (5) brown Ghana Post branded boxes on suspicion of containing narcotic drugs at the Central Post office, in Accra.

The boxes, which were all destined for the United Arab Emirates, were discovered to contain a total of 150 packets of coffee labelled "Café Naijar Classic”.

Each packet was found to contain Six Hundred and Twenty-four (624) tablets and a total of Ninety-three thousand, six hundred (93,600) tablets with an estimated street value of US$ 1.4 Million.

A field test conducted on the tablets proved positive for Amphetamine, a narcotic drug. Samples of the exhibits have been forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority for analytical examination while investigations continue.

The general public is advised to refrain from engaging in trafficking of narcotic drugs, which is a criminal offence under Section 37 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019)

The commission urges the general public to check the contents of parcels handed over to them before taking custody in order to be informed on the contents, especially before and during the Christmas season.

This was contained in a statement signed by Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, Head, Public Affairs and International Relations Department of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).