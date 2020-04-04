32 minutes ago

President's Special Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has emphatically stated that government needs the budgeted $100m allocated funds to fight COVID-19 outbreak in the country, aside the many donations.

He said government at all cost needs to seek additional funds to meet the $65 million funds left to be added to the already $35m secures from world bank as a loan.

"Monies donated into the COVID-19 trust fund are as well needed in addition to the already $100m allocated funds to curb the outbreak, and also create an avenue that will at all times protect the nation from any current and future epidemic outbreak,” he said.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare urged parliamentarians and all others involved in making sure funds generated for the COVID-19 fight and other projections made are used in that perspective.

". . Individuals connected to COVID-19 funds should make sure every fund collected is used accordingly,” he emphasised.