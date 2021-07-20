5 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the Muslim community in the country to use the celebration of the Eid-ul-Adha festival to pray for an “ultimate defeat” of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana and the world at large.

In a statement to wish Muslims the very best of the celebration, the party said:

“The NPP, while appealing to the Muslim Ummah to use these two solemn occasions to renew their covenant with Almighty Allah, also implores them to say special prayers for the World and Ghana, in particular, to contain and ultimately defeat the novel coronavirus.”

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’, is an Islamic festival that celebrates the obedience of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to God on His command.

God provided a lamp to use for the sacrifice in the stead of Ismail after Ibrahim proved he was ready to obey.

It is the latter of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

The festival is commemorated by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep or a cow.

Find below NPP’s full statement:

“Today marks the day of Arafah signalling the commemoration of Prophet Muhammed’s (SAW) final sermon and the completion of the Message of Islam.

Ordinarily, this day would see some millions of Muslims worldwide who have made it to the Holy land of Makkah move from Mina to mount Arafat, also known as the “Mount of Mercy” for the most important part of the Hajj pilgrimage.

However, owing to the extraordinary times we find ourselves occasioned by the deadly Covid-19 outbreak, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah, this year, just like last year, has been restricted to only the Muslims who are within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are not in normal times indeed.

The climax of Arafah on the ninth day of Dhu-Hijjah paves way for the observance of Eid-Ul-Adha the following day by the rest of the Muslim Ummah. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, is therefore the Eid day.

Eid-Ul-Adha, in essence, marks the culmination of the holy pilgrimage and significantly, it is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s famous sacrifice to Almighty Allah.

As these two historic events are being observed, the NPP is pleased to wish all Muslims the very best in these celebrations both of which mark important milestones on the Islamic calendar.

Whilst at it, the party also reminds them of the fact of this day not just being a day for celebrations, but more importantly, a day for them to reflect on their sacrifices, first of all, to their Maker, and then to fellow humans and to society at large.

Finally, the NPP, while appealing to the Muslim Ummah to use these two solemn occasions to renew their covenant with Almighty Allah, also implores them to say special prayers for the World and Ghana, in particular, to contain and ultimately defeat the novel coronavirus.

We are in this together, and certainly, in the name of Almighty ALLAH, (Subhaanahu Wa Ta Aala), this too, in the words of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, SHALL pass to the glory of Allah and country.

Assalamu alaikum

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY, NPP