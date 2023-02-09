1 hour ago

The Catholic Bishops Conference has called on the government and other stakeholders in the Bawku conflict to give peace a chance in the troubled town.

Bawku has recorded substantial instances of violence, and clashes between residents and the security deployed to the town in recent weeks.

The Conference feared the conflict is “gradually turning Bawku into a ghost town” and urgent steps must be taken to bring back peace to the town.

The Bishops appealed to the government to commit resources to bring calm to Bawku.

“We wish to reiterate our appeal to Government, as a matter of urgency, to use all the resources at its disposal to ensure that a lasting solution is found to the protracted conflict in Bawku. The situation of insecurity in Bawku and its environs is further compounded by the recent influx of refugees from Burkina Faso into the area thus putting further pressure on the already impoverished and beleaguered communities welcoming these refugees seeking a safe haven.”

Bawku has been an unstable town for decades now following chieftaincy disputes between the Mumprusis and Kusasis leading to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The military was recently accused of killing ten residents last week which prompted 25 divisional chiefs in the area to petition the overlord of Bawku and the government.

Source: citifmonline