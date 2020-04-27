41 minutes ago

The Muslim Community has been called upon to use the period of Ramadan to pray and seek for Allah’s intervention for an end to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to wish Muslims well as the season of their fasting and prayer sets in, the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress in the Bongo Constituency, Upper East Region, called on the Islamic community to pray for the leadership of the country as the present difficult period was challenging.

The statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, by Mr Alfred Awuni, the Constituency Youth Organizer of the Party, urged Muslims to also pray for peace and stability as the country geared up for 2020 general elections.

“We ask that our brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith use this period to reflect on the current pandemic and pray to Allah to guide and intercede on our behalf through this difficult time.

“It is our hope that you use this period for self-introspection and pray for honesty, truthfulness and beyond all, the spirit of exercising good judgement,” the statement added.

Whilst wishing all Muslims in Ghana a fruitful Ramadan, the statement expressed optimism that the season would imbibe in them the spirit of nationalism and patriotism necessary for national development.

It said, “The era of sycophancy, dishonesty, lies and negative propaganda among others must be eschewed for growth and development of our dear nation, Ghana”.