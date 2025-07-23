49 minutes ago

Dr. Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, has cautioned the Majority in Parliament against misusing their two-thirds dominance, warning that such control could lead to constitutional overreach, rubber-stamping of legislation, and the marginalisation of minority voices.

His comments come after Ewurabena Aubynn’s swearing-in as the new Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, an event that further strengthens the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) overwhelming majority in the legislature.

In an interview with Citi News on July 23, 2025, Dr. Draman urged the Majority to wield their numerical strength responsibly and safeguard the integrity of Parliament.

“These numbers can be used as a force for good,to deepen our democratic practice, improve parliamentary processes, and drive transformative reforms that enhance the image and performance of Parliament,” he stated.

He added, “But if they are used as a force for mischief, we risk seeing constitutional abuse, weakened oversight, and a silenced opposition—typical risks associated with unchecked super majorities.”

Dr. Draman’s concerns were echoed by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who also warned NDC MPs not to use their dominance to silence the Minority.

“We should not use the overwhelming majority to try to bully or stifle the Minority from having their say on the floor of Parliament,” the Speaker cautioned.

“When given this mandate, you must act as the father and mother of the nation,” he said. “You must have the patience and tolerance to listen to the other side.”