1 day ago

Two newly-signed players of Accra Hearts of Oak Ushau Abu and Benjamin York on Sunday marked their Premier League for the club in their 1-1 drawn game with WAFA.

Samuel Boadu handed a starting role to match midfielder Ushau Abu as, Yorke came in to enjoy the last 5 minutes of the game.

The duo are among some. eight newly signed players of the Premier League Champions.

Yorke was given his first ever Premier League experience after joining the Phobians from division one side Samartex.

Yorke was excellent on the pitch for Samartex last season, finishing as Samartex's top scorer in the zone two of the just concluded Division One League.

For Abu, he has had experience of the league being one of the breakthrough players at Chelsea last season and earning a move to the champions of Ghana at the beginning of the season.

On Friday he played alongside Ansah Botchway and Emmanuel Nettey in midfield as Boadu made changes to the starting team that drew to Legon Cities.

The Phobians have no win after two matches in the Premier League.