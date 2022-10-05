4 hours ago

Four labour unions in the public universities of Ghana have decided to embark on a nationwide strike, from Thursday, October 13, 2022, if government fails to resolve issues regarding their conditions of service.

The unions are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA).

In a joint statement released today[October 5,2022], the unions are displeased with their current condition of service.

They have given government and all stakeholders “one crucial week to reverse the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of university workers.”