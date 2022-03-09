2 hours ago

The University Teacher’s Association Ghana (UTAG), has indefinitely suspended its strike.

According to UTAG, the decision was taken during an emergency meeting held by its National Executives Committee (NEC) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The meeting helped the leadership of UTAG to consider the referenda results of its members, intervention by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and recent agreements it signed with the government.

“After careful assessment of the referenda results, interim agreements reached between UTAG and the

Employer and the various branch reports, the NEC of UTAG resolved to indefinitely suspend the strike

the action of 10th January 2022,” UTAG said in a statement signed by its National President, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, and National Secretary, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor.

UTAG, however, gave the government a grace period of the whole year of 2022 to settle its demands and asked its members to stay calm while they wait for the employer to fulfill its promises.

“Once again, the NEC of UTAG reiterates its awareness of the level of disappointment and dissatisfaction of members on the proposals to deal with the demands of members. However, the NEC of UTAG appeals to members to remain calm and accept these proposals as interim measures, as it works to ensure that they remain as such and ends in December 2022.”

The NEC of UTAG on Monday, February 21, 2022, asked members of the association to temporarily suspend the two-month-old strike they embarked on since January 10, 2022, to aid them in negotiating with the government on their demands for better conditions of service.

Source: citifmonline.com