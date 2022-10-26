14 minutes ago

Leaders of the four major Labour Unions in public universities in Ghana have announced their strike which began from Monday, October 17 is still ongoing until further notice.

The unions, University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) are on strike to demand better conditions of service.

The Labour Unions have demanded fuel, vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances, of which the National Labour Commission (NLC) ruled that both parties engage within one week on the terms of payment and other related matters.

In a statement, the union said they attended a meeting on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, following an invitation by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

“Unfortunately, the outcome of the meeting was not favourable as the Employer was adamant to restore the Vehicle Maintenance and Off Campus Allowances to the adjusted ex-pump rate of GHS10.99.

“Later that afternoon, the National Leaders attended a hearing at the NLC where the Commission further entreated the parties to continue engaging as per the directive captured in its letter dated 20th October 2022,” the statement noted.

It, however, added considering the facts and evidence before it, the national leaders are of the considered opinion that the Commission should have had no difficulty in making a definite order against the Employer to pay amounts on figures agreed and established by convention.

“Thus, the National Executive Committees/Councils of the Labour Unions, at their individual meetings, resolved to continue with the ongoing strike action until further notice,” the statement indicated.