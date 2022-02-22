2 hours ago

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has held an emergency meeting, which culminated in a decision to suspend the seven-week old strike.

According to a press release issued on Monday, February 21, UTAG’s National Executive Committee (NEC) considered a number of factors before coming to the decision.

Among the factors are appeals made by respected eminent leaders like former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who is the Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), and Sir Sam Jonah, who is the Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

At the meeting, NEC of UTAG resolved as follows: “that UTAG should heed to the advice of the eminent leaders, the Select Committee on Education and the court ruling to suspend our strike action up to 4th March, 2022 to engage with government”.

The latest decision will have to be voted on by the entire membership as per Article 5, Sections 1-4, of the bye-laws of UTAG.

Already, by the statement, UTAG is calling on all its members to take note of the latest decision.

Meanwhile, the Association says the legal processes over the legality or otherwise of their strike is a matter it will pursue to the conclusion.