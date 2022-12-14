1 hour ago

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) and the two other university worker unions that declared a strike on Monday, October 17, 2022, have resolved to call off the strike after reaching an agreement with their employer.

The unions, which include the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) announced the withdrawal of their services over the Government’s alleged “failure to present the terms of payment for the Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances as directed by the NLC.”

But almost two months after the strike, the four unions announced in a statement that they were returning to work after agreeing “to a roadmap for the payment of all outstanding arrears resulting from the unilateral variation of the Off-Campus and Vehicle Maintenance Allowances.”

“At a meeting held on Thursday, 8th December 2022, the Employer accepted that it had unilaterally varied the conditions of service of staff of public universities without recourse to them. The Labour Unions then agreed to a roadmap for the payment of all outstanding arrears resulting from the unilateral variation of the Off-Campus and Vehicle Maintenance Allowances. In addition, the Employer assured the Labour Unions to resolve all outstanding issues related to the conditions of service of the aggrieved Labour Unions. Thus, we wish to announce that the ongoing industrial action is suspended with immediate effect.

“We wish to thank all stakeholders for their tireless effort to end this industrial action. More importantly, we thank you, our gallant members, for your support as we work to secure improved conditions of service for all workers of public universities in Ghana.”

The statement also thanked members of the four associations for their solidarity and standing with their leadership during the strike period.

Source: citifmonline