3 hours ago

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is threatening to withdraw its services if the government fails to pay the Book and Research allowance agreed upon.

The union leaders have in previous months engaged government over an amount they deem fit for the research allowance.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the President of UTAG, Professor Solomon Nunoo, implored the government to amongst other demands pay the book and research allowance to aid lecturers in effectively discharging their duties.

“This continued delay is causing unnecessary apprehension on the various campuses.”

The employer should remember that we are in the new academic year, for which reason continuous delay in the payment is unacceptable.”

UTAG further accused the government of “evasive excuses” during its enquiries on the allowances.

“We know the language that easily sinks in their psyche, and we will speak it one week if they fail to heed to their agreement with us,” Prof. Nunoo said.

Source: citifmonline