UTV Sports Presenter, Romeo Oduro has married his longtime girlfriend Serwaa. The marriage ceremony came off on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The simple but colourful ceremony was attended by a few people due to the novel virus.
Congratulations on your marriage @romeooduro. Wishing you all the good things that togetherness brings into life.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations on your marriage! @romeooduro Wishing you all the good things that togetherness brings into life.
View this post on Instagram
@utvghana @peace104.3fm ‘s sports presenter @romeooduro ties the knot with girlfriend #congrats to them #sammykaymedia
Comments