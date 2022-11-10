11 minutes ago

Second Lady Samira Bawumia on November 9, 2022, demanded an apology from Despite Group of Companies on the allegations that a full V8 had been dedicated to carrying make-up and an artist whenever she travelled within the country.

The allegation was made on Neat FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group, by the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

According to a letter from the Second Lady’s lawyers, Sarkodie Baffuor Awuah and Associates addressed to the Manager of Neat FM, the allegation made on November 7, 2022, on the ‘Me Man Nti,’ programme was untrue.

The letter said that Sammy Gyamfi was allowed to peddle the allegation and that with the host's failure to rein him in, Mrs Bawumia was cast “in the minds of right thinking members of the society, as a person who is insensitive, wasteful and unreasonable.”

The twin demands made were that Sammy Gyamfi is made to retract the allegations on the same show and an unqualified apology be rendered to the Second Lady by the host of the programme.

What did Sammy Gyamfi say?

Sammy Gyamfi on the abovementioned date alleged that Samira Bawumia in these hard times transports her makeup artiste and makeup kit in a brand new Landcruiser.

He questioned why the Second lady will be insensitive in these hard times to transport her makeup artiste and kit in a Landcruiser everywhere she goes.

“…there is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that, the taxpayer,” he alleged.

Source: Ghanaweb