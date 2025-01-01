2 years ago

The Gbese stool paramountcy in the Greater Accra Region has given persons illegally occupying Gbese stool lands a six-month ultimatum to surrender them beginning April 19, 2023.

The Gbese stool laments the use of dubious and dishonest methods in disposing of stool lands, which the court has deemed null and void.

Speaking at the royal launch of the Gbese paramountcy, the principal kingmaker of the Gbese stool, Nii Okai Kasablofo V, stated that after the deadline expires, his group will be forced to employ aggressive measures to regain the lost lands.

“The litigations have come to an end, and it will come no more and so let us all rally behind the Gbese Paramountcy. The Gbese Paramountcy wishes to re-ocho that Gbese Stool lands which are in wrongful hands or illegally acquired must be surrendered to the paramountcy without fail after an amnesty of six months granted starting today, April 19, 2023. No extension will be entertained by the Gbese Stool.”

He also announced plans by the stool to register market queens within the jurisdiction of the Gbese Traditional Area to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of Gbese.

Source: citifmonline