A Clinical Research Coordinator at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has said that Ghana as a country has no allocated funds for research purposes.

"Ghana as a country do not put any money into research purposes even though the African Union has urged all African countries to invest three percent 3% of their GDP into the sector," she told UTV in an interview.

She insisted that though researching is expensive with negative and positive outcomes, every country must invest into such sectors since they will be needed as future pandemic diseases are yet to be experienced.

The Pharmacist in an exclusive interview with UTV stressed there will be no vaccine for COVID-19 anytime soon as expected because vaccines are usually introduced six or more months after a disease outbreak.

"We can't get a vaccine for COVID-19 soon, but one can be introduced in the next six or more months from now," she added.

Dr. Mrs. Susan Adu-Amankwah pointed out that as professionals they cannot speak against herbal medicines as some persons tag them to be, but they (herbal medicines) must go through vigorous scientific processes before usage.

"Lots of medicines perscribed in our hospitals today come from herbal background just that they were taken through some scientific processes, therefore it is not true that we hate or are against herbal medicines," she clarified.

Ghana's Case Count Now 636

Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed that the country has recorded 636 positivd coronavirus cases.

Of the 636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 253 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions," the GHS said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the GHS disclosed that seventeen (17) persons have fully recovered from the Coronavirus infection.

Source: peacefmonline