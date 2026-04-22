VALCO workers lock main gate in protest over alleged Takeover by ARK holdings

Workers of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) in Tema on Tuesday blocked access to the plant, protesting what they claim are moves to hand over the facility to a private firm, ARK Holdings.

The workers locked the main entrance in the early hours, preventing individuals they believe are linked to the company from entering the premises.

The action follows growing concerns among staff over a possible sale or transfer of the state-owned smelter. Workers say they have not been consulted on any such decision, raising fears about job security and the future of the company.

According to them, the lack of communication from authorities has deepened uncertainty, prompting the demonstration.

The development adds to longstanding tensions between VALCO workers and authorities over plans to introduce strategic investors to support operations. Worker groups have consistently opposed such moves, arguing they risk the privatisation of a key national asset without sufficient transparency.

Some workers at the scene indicated that the blockade would remain until government and management provide clarity on the status of the company and any potential agreement involving ARK Holdings.