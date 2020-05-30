3 hours ago

The Spanish press have been touting Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu to La Liga side Valencia about a possible summer transfer.

Salisu is a player in demand having been linked with moves to a lot of clubs in La Liga, Premier League and in France.

Clubs such as Athletico Madrid, Manchester United and Rennes have all been linked with an interest in the 20 year old defender.

The Ghanaian has been a revelation in the La Liga with Real Valladolid having impressed a lot with his performance.

Valencia are in dire need of center back options with the future of defenders Ezequiel Garay , Mouctar Diakhaby and Eliaquim Mangala all up in the air.

Salisu has a relatively modest release clause with a paltry 12 million euros which they can easily afford compared to Fiorentina target German Pezzalla

French ligue 1 side Rennes are thought to be leading the chase for the Ghanaian center back with Real Valladolid in need of funds but will be open to keeping him for a year.