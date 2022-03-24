1 hour ago

The Video Assistant Referee equipment has been installed at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium venue for the first leg clash between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Cape Coast Stadium was declared unfit to host a World Cup qualifying game between Ghana and Nigeria.

Ghana were supposed to play against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on 25th March, 2022 in their first leg clash.

After a back and forth, CAF granted Ghana a conditional license to play the crunch World Cup qualifier at the 40,000 seater capacity stadium in Ghana's second biggest city of Kumasi.

Most Ghanaians have been excited by the change of venue as Kumasi has served the Black Stars so well in their last three World Cup appearances.

It was that same venue where the Black Stars inflicted a hefty 6-1 defeat on Egypt to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The VAR equipment has already been installed at the Baba Yara Stadium- Kumasi for the necessary tests run to be done ahead of time.

The second leg of the Ghana vs Nigeria will come off on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner qualifying for the 2022 World Cup later this year in Qatar.