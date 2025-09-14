3 hours ago

The Vice President of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has been enstooled as Gyaasehen of Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) during this year’s Nyeyi Afahye festival at Komenda.

She was given the stool name Owoabrempong Kru-Kow I, an honour conferred by the Komenda Traditional Council in recognition of her immense contributions to education, national development, and her dedication to public service and leadership.

Addressing the gathering after her enstoolment, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expressed profound appreciation to Okatakyi Komeh VIII and the Traditional Council. She described the honour as not only symbolic but also deeply meaningful on a personal level.

The Vice President stressed the importance of promoting decency and respect in Ghana’s political discourse, urging unity and collective responsibility in building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

She also highlighted developmental gains in the area, pointing to the completion of the Komenda Night Market, which she said offers traders a dignified environment for their work while boosting livelihoods within the community.

“I am humbled by this recognition and extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Komenda Traditional Council and the people of Komenda for their support. Together, let us continue to uphold peace and back government initiatives as we strive to restore Ghana to the level of progress we all aspire to,” she stated.

The colourful and culturally rich ceremony, held during the Nyeyi Afahye festival, featured traditional performances, drumming, and dancing — reinforcing the strong ties between the Vice President and the people of Komenda.