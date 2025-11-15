1 hour ago

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has paid a compassionate visit to survivors of the deadly stampede that occurred during a military recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

She was accompanied by Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Gyemfi, Chief of Defence Staff Major General William Agyapong, and the Chief of Staff at the Vice President’s office, Alex Segbefia.

The tragic incident, which took place on Wednesday, November 12, claimed the lives of six young women and left several others injured. The victims are currently receiving urgent medical care at the 37 Military Hospital.

In an update shared on her social media page, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expressed deep sympathy for the affected families and praised the dedication of the hospital’s medical team.

“We spent time with each patient, offering words of encouragement and assuring them of our full support throughout their recovery,” she wrote. “I commend the doctors, nurses, and medical staff for their swift response and the dedicated care they continue to provide. Their commitment has been vital in stabilizing the situation during this difficult time.”

She added that the government continues to keep the injured and the bereaved families in its thoughts and prayers.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has postponed the nationwide security services recruitment exercise from November 15 to November 17 to allow for a thorough reassessment of safety protocols to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.