4 hours ago

Minister for Sanitation, Works and Housing, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has assured that consumers of vegetables will have access to healthy vegetables this festive season.

According to her, greenhouse technology has remedied using contaminated water for irrigation purposes on vegetable farms.

This, she says, has contributed significantly to vegetable production in the Greater Accra region.

“The region can boast of 324 greenhouses, of which 216 are public and 180 privately owned. These technologies have benefitted people of the region immensely, and now it is very safe to consume vegetables in the Greater Accra Region”.

She was speaking on behalf of the Greater Accra Regional minister ahead of the Farmer’s day celebrations.

Vegetable production requires a stable water supply to be able to achieve the best results. However, most farmers in Ghana face irrigation challenges causing them to resort to polluted surface water for watering.

Vegetable sellers have in recent times lamented this act, saying it is detrimental to the health status of the harvested produce. This problem, according to the minister, has been removed by the implementation of greenhouse technology.

This year’s Farmers’ day celebration is slated for 29th November to 3rd December 2021 at Cape Coast, Central Region. The theme for the celebration is Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.

Source: GhanaWeb