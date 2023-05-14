1 hour ago

Some members of Mahama’s convoy have been injured after they got involved in an accident in Tamale.

The accident which occurred at Dartotili a suburb of the Northern Regional capital on Thursday is said to have affected 3 persons who were travelling with former President John Dramani Mahama.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is said to have been on his campaign tour of the Savannah Region when the incident occurred.

The victims include a TV3 Journalist, Christopher Amoako, the Savannah Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, R.A Jelil, and one other person identified as Samed.

According to a myjoyonline report, the team was returning from East and North Gonja Districts and heading towards Yapeo and Daoboya in the Central and North Gonja Districts but could not reach their destination.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The former President was captured beside the TV3 journalist who was on the floor.