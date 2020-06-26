1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku has met with the federation’s Venue Media Officers (VMOs) to deliberate on issues affecting their work and to strategize on how best to improve.

The team comprises of media men selected from across the nation to provide coverage by way of updates for the GFA during league games. Their work includes coverage of the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.

Issues discussed at the meeting include accreditation, remuneration, condition of service, tools and equipment for work, among others.

“Today, I have taken steps to engage you and to understand your challenges so that we can all put in measures to improve our work,” President Okraku told the team.

“On behalf of the Executive Council, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to you for your sacrifice and patience over the years.

“The effort you put into making the League worthy of following deserves praise. It’s unfortunate, we have not had the chance to engage each other physically because of COVID-19. But I know that opportunity will come very soon.

“I know you have been working very hard to give our products the needed attention it deserves so it’s only fair that we get to interact to understand your challenges so that together we can take steps to make things better.

“This industry can only thrive when the media do their bit to carry the product to both our direct and indirect consumers and that is where you come in. I believe, these kinds of open engagements will help build trust as we go along,” he added.

For his part, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo implored the VMOs to be accurate in their reportage.

"What we do is of interest to the public be it matches, updates, statistics, or anything. So we need to be accurate in our reportage. So far, you have contributed tremendously to the growth of the game and we can only hope it continues when the season returns,” Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) stated.

In the meeting were General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum, William Bossman and Matilda Dimedo of the Communications Department.