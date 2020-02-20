1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs have vowed not to allow their colleagues across the aisle to participate in debates on President Akufo-Addo’s 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The governing party’s legislators say the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs do not have the moral right to participate in the debates after they walked out before the SONA2020 was delivered, Thursday.

“We will not allow them to debate it. We will not let the Speaker give them the opportunity,” Kpandai MP, Matthew Nyindam told JoyNews after the President’s speech.

He said from Tuesday, when the debate on the Address begins in the House, everyone will understand how the Majority side of the House will stop the opposition legislators from participating in the debate.

“This is the decision and so shall it be,” he asserted.

North East Regional Minister and Bunkpurugu MP Solomon Namliit Boar who was also dismayed described the Minority’s decision to walk out as “immoral.”

He said it runs counter to the interest of the people they represent in Parliament and they, therefore, have no moral right to participate in the debates.

For Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, she said the decision to allow the NDC MPs partake in debates on the SONA is the Speaker.

She, however, believes they have no business participating, adding the walkout had no impact since she and her colleagues occupied the vacant seats.

The NDC MPs had earlier hinted they will boycott the State of the Nation Address should the government fail to release MPs' share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.