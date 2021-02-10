2 hours ago

Veteran actor, Emmanuel Kojo Dadson has died, Graphic Showbiz has reported.

He was 68.

He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 9, while undergoing dialysis for kidney issues.

Kojo Dadson, who gained fame for his role in productions such as Home Sweet Home, had been recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2012 and which kept him wheelchair-bound for eight years.

His brother, PaJohn Bentsifi Dadson, well known on the arts and entertainment scene said he died exactly two weeks after his beloved wife passed away.

He said the doctors diagnosed him with kidney issues and recommended dialysis. He went for his first dialysis session on Tuesday at Korle Bu but unfortunately passed on.

Kojo Dadson was a prolific actor who featured in a number of productions such as Love Brewed In An African Pot, Run Baby Run, Home Sweet Home, Sun City, Hotel St. James, Doctor Love among others. He earned a reputation for his humour and comedic acting.

He suffered a stroke in 2012 while doing what he loved best, acting.

He was also a musician and in the days when he couldn’t move around much, he found solace in it.