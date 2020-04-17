53 minutes ago

Veteran football administrator Kofi Manu is angling for a move to work for Kumasi Asante Kotoko as he says he will 'kneel' just to answer a phone call from his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Kotoko has been saddled with lots of debts due to apparent poor leadership from the current administration.

The current Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei has been accused of running an autocratic one man show saddling the club with mounting debts.

From severance fees of two ex-coaches to the mammoth $240,000 FIFA fine for signing Emmanuel Clottey.

Kotoko must settle Esperance de Tunis $240,000 by 10th May 2020 or face a possible relegation to the lower tier.

Aside that they must settle C.K Akunnor's severance package and have already settled Kjetil Zachariasen's compensation.

Kofi Manu an experienced football administrator has been speaking about his desire for the Kotoko hot seat.

"I'm a traditionalist and there's no way I will turn down a request from a chief and for that matter a big king like Otumfuo," he told Sikka Sports.

"I will go on my kneel when Asantehene calls me on the phone to come and serve Kotoko," he added.

All these issues is making the position of the club's Executive Chairman's position untenable.