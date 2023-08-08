17 minutes ago

Experienced Ghanaian midfielder Gladson Awako will not be part of Hearts of Oak's squad for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The accomplished attacking midfielder joined the Phobians ahead of the 2021/22 football season, following his departure from Accra Great Olympics.

His move to Hearts of Oak came after he showcased exceptional performances for the Dade Boys in the Ghana Premier League.

During his two seasons donning the rainbow colors, Gladson Awako delivered memorable moments and showcased his skills, captivating fans of the Ghanaian giants both at home and away matches.

Sources now indicate that the time has come for the midfielder to conclude his tenure at Hearts of Oak and embark on a new phase of his career.

It is understood that Awako will not participate in the team's pre-season activities as he prepares to transition to a different club.

Reports suggest that he has received several offers from clubs within the local league but has yet to finalize his decision regarding his future destination.