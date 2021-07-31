37 minutes ago

Popular Nigerian actress Racheal Oniga is dead. The veteran actress reportedly died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 64.

The Lagos State chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rising, confirmed the news in a telephone interview with Premium Times on Saturday morning.

He said, “We just got the news early morning today. We have nothing to say than to give glory to God for a life well spent.”

“I got the news this morning, I have been down and surprised.”

Goldmynetv, which shared the news on Instagram, revealed that the veteran actress had only a few days ago, shot some scenes in a movie in Mowe, Ogun State, before her demise on Friday night.

Born on May 23, 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State, Oniga, who hails from Delta State began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, she has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story among others.

Meanwhile, contrary to earlier reports that Rachel Oniga died from COVID-19 complications, the family has cleared the air, revealing the veteran actress died of heart related disease.

A statement released by the family and signed by the deceased’s sister, Deaconess Toyin Odusote said Oniga had been battling the ailment for some time now.