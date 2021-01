13 hours ago

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning yet again with the reported passing of one of its talented stars, Jim Lawson Maduike. Maduike has passed away.

Several social media users have come online to express shock at the death of the movie icon. Maduike was reported to have passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2020.

The Imo state actor was said to have died after he complained of body pains shortly before his death around 12 noon.