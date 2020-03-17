14 minutes ago

Soon-to-Leave Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Francis Oti Akenteng will not consider re-applying for the job when his tenure expires at the end of this month.

The GFA, earlier this month begun the search for a new technical director after officially announcing that Oti Akenteng, who has served for more than 10 years will be vacating the seat.

The nation's football governing body subsequently announce for applications from interested and qualified persons to apply for the job.

Although the veteran coach and instructor is eligible to re-apply for the job, the former Ghana Black Satellite trainer has indicated that he will not tender in an application.

“It will be difficult for me to reapply for the job because while at post they have opened the application for interested persons to apply”, Oti Akenteng told Happy FM in an interview.

“If the FA really wanted to work with me they would have talked to me for me to even ignore it” he added.

Oti Akenteng was named Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association in 2009 and has since been in charge of all national team coaches.